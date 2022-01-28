Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

R/T AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8181636
  • Stock #: ET107435
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8ET107435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6-R/T-AWD-HEATED LEATHER-7 SEATER-BACK UP CAM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote auto starter
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

