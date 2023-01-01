Menu
2014 Ford Escape

206,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

SE 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

206,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10021431
  • Stock #: EUD60852
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUD60852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - FINANCING

Are you looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD. With a 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is sure to provide you with a smooth and powerful ride. Enjoy the convenience of four-wheel drive for those difficult weather conditions. The Escape SE is perfect for those who need a reliable and stylish vehicle for their daily commute. Get your pre-owned 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD today at Patterson Auto Sales.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks &nb...

