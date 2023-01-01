$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10021431
- Stock #: EUD60852
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUD60852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - FINANCING
Are you looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD. With a 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is sure to provide you with a smooth and powerful ride. Enjoy the convenience of four-wheel drive for those difficult weather conditions. The Escape SE is perfect for those who need a reliable and stylish vehicle for their daily commute. Get your pre-owned 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD today at Patterson Auto Sales.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.