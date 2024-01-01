Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

210,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

VIN 3FA6P0H96ER325306

  • Exterior Colour Sunset
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER SEATS-SUNROOF-NAV-BACK UP CAM Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Fusion SE at our dealership! With its sleek design and luxurious leather seating, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. But don't just judge it by its looks - this car also boasts a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, making it a dream to drive. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beauty from Patterson Auto Sales. Come in for a test drive today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

