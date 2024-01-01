$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED LEATHER SEATS-SUNROOF-NAV-BACK UP CAM Looking for a stylish and reliable pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Fusion SE at our dealership! With its sleek design and luxurious leather seating, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. But don't just judge it by its looks - this car also boasts a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, making it a dream to drive. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this beauty from Patterson Auto Sales. Come in for a test drive today!
