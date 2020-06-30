Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 5346482
  2. 5346482
  3. 5346482
  4. 5346482
  5. 5346482
  6. 5346482
  7. 5346482
  8. 5346482
  9. 5346482
  10. 5346482
  11. 5346482
  12. 5346482
  13. 5346482
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5346482
  • Stock #: EH535591
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55EH535591

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

automatic, a/c, Safetied with a 150 point inspection, we finance we have over 80 vehicles in stock under 10k, up to 3 year warranty available, we finance fill out an application online @ pattersonauto .ca , we are open Mon-Fri 8 till 5 and Sat 8.30 till 1 please call before you come to confirm availability (we are closed on long weekends)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear defogger
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
outside temp display
CVT Transmission
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Tucson L
 164,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 128,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 198,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory