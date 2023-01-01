Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

238,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161471
  • Stock #: EW285446
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS9EW285446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met CC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 4WD - POWER TAILGATE & SEAT - AUX + USB

Are you looking for a pre-owned SUV that can take you anywhere? Look no further than the 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude. With a powerful 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you can conquer any terrain with ease. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive and the confidence of knowing you have a reliable vehicle. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today to find out more about this amazing Jeep SUV.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

