Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Soul

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

+ 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Soul

+ 2.0L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8443800
  2. 8443800
  3. 8443800
  4. 8443800
  5. 8443800
  6. 8443800
  7. 8443800
  8. 8443800
  9. 8443800
  10. 8443800
  11. 8443800
  12. 8443800
  13. 8443800
  14. 8443800
  15. 8443800
  16. 8443800
  17. 8443800
  18. 8443800
  19. 8443800
  20. 8443800
  21. 8443800
  22. 8443800
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8443800
  • Stock #: E7722297
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55E7722297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloud
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - HANDSFREE PHONE - GOOD ON GAS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 142,244 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 383,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte EX
 149,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory