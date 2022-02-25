$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
2014 Kia Soul
+ 2.0L
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
173,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8443800
- Stock #: E7722297
- VIN: KNDJP3A55E7722297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloud
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS - HANDSFREE PHONE - GOOD ON GAS
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0