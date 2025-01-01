$9,495+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 252497
- Mileage 145,000 KM
CARGO - EX-BELL - GOOD ON GAS Discover the ultimate blend of power and comfort with the 2014 RAM Cargo Van, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is perfect for those who need reliable performance and versatility. Featuring a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this van is ready to tackle any task you throw its way. Step inside and experience the luxury of leather seating, offering a touch of sophistication to your everyday drive. Whether you're hauling cargo or hitting the open road, the 2014 RAM Cargo Van is your go-to vehicle for all your needs. Visit us today to see it for yourself and drive away with a deal you won't want to miss!
