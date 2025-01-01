Menu
<p>CARGO - EX-BELL - GOOD ON GAS Discover the ultimate blend of power and comfort with the 2014 RAM Cargo Van, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is perfect for those who need reliable performance and versatility. Featuring a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this van is ready to tackle any task you throw its way. Step inside and experience the luxury of leather seating, offering a touch of sophistication to your everyday drive. Whether you're hauling cargo or hitting the open road, the 2014 RAM Cargo Van is your go-to vehicle for all your needs. Visit us today to see it for yourself and drive away with a deal you won't want to miss!</p>

2014 RAM Cargo Van

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM Cargo Van

12973198

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4JRGAG5ER252497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 252497
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Locking_Tailgate
AM_FM_CD_Player
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System
Cab_Cargo_Divider

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 RAM Cargo Van