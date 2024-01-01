$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
2.0XT Premium
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EH481170
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HAND FREE- WE FINANCE Experience the ultimate blend of power and versatility with our pre-owned 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium. This SUV is the perfect combination of rugged performance and refined style. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L H4 SOHC 16V engine that is ready to take on any adventure. Whether you're navigating through city streets or tackling off-road terrain, this Subaru Forester has got you covered. With its spacious interior and advanced features, this SUV is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From the heated front seats to the panoramic moonroof, every detail has been carefully crafted to enhance your driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.
