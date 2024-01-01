Menu
Experience the ultimate blend of power and versatility with our pre-owned 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium. This SUV is the perfect combination of rugged performance and refined style. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L H4 SOHC 16V engine that is ready to take on any adventure. Whether you're navigating through city streets or tackling off-road terrain, this Subaru Forester has got you covered. With its spacious interior and advanced features, this SUV is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From the heated front seats to the panoramic moonroof, every detail has been carefully crafted to enhance your driving experience.

2014 Subaru Forester

223,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJHDC1EH481170

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH481170
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HAND FREE- WE FINANCE  Experience the ultimate blend of power and versatility with our pre-owned 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium. This SUV is the perfect combination of rugged performance and refined style. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L H4 SOHC 16V engine that is ready to take on any adventure. Whether you're navigating through city streets or tackling off-road terrain, this Subaru Forester has got you covered. With its spacious interior and advanced features, this SUV is designed to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From the heated front seats to the panoramic moonroof, every detail has been carefully crafted to enhance your driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional 2014 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Premium. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take it for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Bluetooth

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus 152,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Madoc, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 98,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Essence AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Buick Envision Essence AWD 165,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Subaru Forester