2014 Subaru Forester

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8336043

8336043 Stock #: EH405373

EH405373 VIN: JF2SJHDC9EH405373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # EH405373

Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes BACKUP CAMERA Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Lumbar Support Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Locking Tailgate Windows Sunroof MOONROOF Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Cargo Area TieDown Hands Free Phone Folding Split Rr Seats Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor Power Mirrors Heated AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.