2014 Subaru Forester

162,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

2014 Subaru Forester

2.0XT Premium

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8336043
  • Stock #: EH405373
  • VIN: JF2SJHDC9EH405373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MARINE BLUE PEARL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH405373
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Sunroof
MOONROOF
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Folding Split Rr Seats
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors Heated
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

