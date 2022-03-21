Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

194,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8751671
  Stock #: EH502312
  VIN: JF2SJCPC5EH502312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH502312
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED POWER SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - MOON ROOF

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Sunroof
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo

