$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Subaru Forester
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
194,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8751671
- Stock #: EH502312
- VIN: JF2SJCPC5EH502312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EH502312
- Mileage 194,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED POWER SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - MOON ROOF
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Locking Tailgate
Sunroof
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0