2014 Subaru Forester...

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814149

8814149 Stock #: G409308

G409308 VIN: JF2SJCAC0EG409308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Vehicle Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Locking Tailgate Additional Features STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Cargo Area TieDown Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.