$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2014 Subaru Forester
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8814149
- Stock #: G409308
- VIN: JF2SJCAC0EG409308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6 SPEED STANDARD-HEATED SEATS-WE FINANCE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0