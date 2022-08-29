Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

204,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2.5i Premium

Location

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

204,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9055291
  • Stock #: EH406775
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC4EH406775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH406775
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-TRAILER HITCH

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

