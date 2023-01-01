Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2.5i Touring

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

196,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9546007
  Stock #: EH515296
  VIN: JF2SJCLC2EH515296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH515296
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PAN ROOF-POWER SEAT-AWD-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

