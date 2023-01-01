Menu
2014 Volkswagen Beetle

192,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

TDI Turbo

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

TDI Turbo

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10129710
  • Stock #: EM612711
  • VIN: 3VWJL7AT3EM612711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI DIESEL - AUTO - PANORAMIC ROOF - HEATED SEAT

Are you looking for a reliable and efficient ride? Look no further than this pre-owned 2014 Volkswagen Beetle TDI Turbo! With its 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, you can be sure you'll get the power and performance you need. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this Beetle, and make sure you get the best deal possible come to Patterson Auto Sales today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

