2014 Volkswagen Beetle
TDI Turbo
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
192,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10129710
- Stock #: EM612711
- VIN: 3VWJL7AT3EM612711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tornado Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TDI DIESEL - AUTO - PANORAMIC ROOF - HEATED SEAT
Are you looking for a reliable and efficient ride? Look no further than this pre-owned 2014 Volkswagen Beetle TDI Turbo! With its 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, you can be sure you'll get the power and performance you need. Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this Beetle, and make sure you get the best deal possible come to Patterson Auto Sales today!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry &...
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0