$13,995+ tax & licensing
613-473-4000
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI Diesel
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$13,995
- Listing ID: 10403157
- Stock #: EM434750
- VIN: 3VWDL7AJ5EM434750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tempest Blue Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DIESEL - AUTO - HEATED SEATS - WE FINANCE!!
Are you looking for a reliable and fuel efficient vehicle? Look no further than the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Diesel from Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned car is powered by a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine for optimal performance. With its great fuel economy, you can enjoy a smooth ride without breaking the bank. Get the reliability and efficiency you need with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Diesel from Patterson Auto Sales.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
