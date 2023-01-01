Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI Diesel

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10403157
  2. 10403157
  3. 10403157
  4. 10403157
  5. 10403157
  6. 10403157
  7. 10403157
  8. 10403157
  9. 10403157
  10. 10403157
  11. 10403157
  12. 10403157
  13. 10403157
  14. 10403157
  15. 10403157
  16. 10403157
  17. 10403157
  18. 10403157
  19. 10403157
  20. 10403157
  21. 10403157
  22. 10403157
  23. 10403157
  24. 10403157
  25. 10403157
  26. 10403157
  27. 10403157
  28. 10403157
  29. 10403157
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10403157
  • Stock #: EM434750
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ5EM434750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tempest Blue Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL - AUTO - HEATED SEATS - WE FINANCE!!

Are you looking for a reliable and fuel efficient vehicle? Look no further than the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Diesel from Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned car is powered by a 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine for optimal performance. With its great fuel economy, you can enjoy a smooth ride without breaking the bank. Get the reliability and efficiency you need with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Diesel from Patterson Auto Sales.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 208,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 247,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 248,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory