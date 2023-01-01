Menu
2015 BMW X1

103,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

28i xDrive

2015 BMW X1

28i xDrive

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9793975
  • Stock #: FVY24697
  • VIN: WBAVL1C54FVY24697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

XDRIVE AWD - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - 4 CYL

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof &nbs...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

