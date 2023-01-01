2015 BMW X1

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9793975

9793975 Stock #: FVY24697

FVY24697 VIN: WBAVL1C54FVY24697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.