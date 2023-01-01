Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10161474
  2. 10161474
  3. 10161474
  4. 10161474
  5. 10161474
  6. 10161474
  7. 10161474
  8. 10161474
  9. 10161474
  10. 10161474
  11. 10161474
  12. 10161474
  13. 10161474
  14. 10161474
  15. 10161474
  16. 10161474
  17. 10161474
  18. 10161474
  19. 10161474
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161474
  • Stock #: F7279162
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB1F7279162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L TURBO - LOW MILEAGE - BACKUP CAMERA

If you're looking for a reliable car that won't break the bank, look no further than the pre-owned 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. This car has a 1.4L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine, so you can rest assured that you'll be driving a powerful vehicle. With its sleek exterior, you'll look great in your new ride. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales. Come in today and take a test drive!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 77,000 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey R...
 199,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 228,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory