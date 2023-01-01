Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

  1. 9640981
  2. 9640981
  3. 9640981
  4. 9640981
  5. 9640981
  6. 9640981
  7. 9640981
  8. 9640981
  9. 9640981
  10. 9640981
  11. 9640981
  12. 9640981
  13. 9640981
  14. 9640981
  15. 9640981
  16. 9640981
  17. 9640981
  18. 9640981
  19. 9640981
  20. 9640981
  21. 9640981
  22. 9640981
  23. 9640981
  24. 9640981
  25. 9640981
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9640981
  • Stock #: F7289534
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7289534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA - HANDSFREE PHONE - WE FINANCE !!!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 195,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 195,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE
 151,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Quick Links
Directions Inventory