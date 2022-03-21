Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

219,000 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

LS

LS

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8938978
  • Stock #: F6351943
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK9F6351943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4CYL HANDS FREE-WELL KEPT-WE FIANNCE 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning &n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

