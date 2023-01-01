Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Tahoe

LTZ 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10184586
  2. 10184586
  3. 10184586
  4. 10184586
  5. 10184586
  6. 10184586
  7. 10184586
  8. 10184586
  9. 10184586
  10. 10184586
  11. 10184586
  12. 10184586
  13. 10184586
  14. 10184586
  15. 10184586
  16. 10184586
  17. 10184586
  18. 10184586
  19. 10184586
  20. 10184586
  21. 10184586
  22. 10184586
  23. 10184586
  24. 10184586
  25. 10184586
  26. 10184586
  27. 10184586
  28. 10184586
  29. 10184586
  30. 10184586
  31. 10184586
  32. 10184586
  33. 10184586
  34. 10184586
  35. 10184586
  36. 10184586
  37. 10184586
  38. 10184586
  39. 10184586
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10184586
  • Stock #: FR708216
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKC1FR708216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - DVD - NAV

Are you in the market for a pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD! This powerful SUV is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine that will get you to your destination with ease. Enjoy the luxury of a 4WD drive and the comfort of a leather interior. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2019 Ford Explorer 4x4
 145,000 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 208,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 173,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory