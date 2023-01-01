$26,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ 4WD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10184586
- Stock #: FR708216
- VIN: 1GNSKCKC1FR708216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - DVD - NAV
Are you in the market for a pre-owned SUV? Look no further than the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4WD! This powerful SUV is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine that will get you to your destination with ease. Enjoy the luxury of a 4WD drive and the comfort of a leather interior. Don't miss out on this great deal from Patterson Auto Sales.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks &nb...
