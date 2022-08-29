Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 9096739
  2. 9096739
  3. 9096739
  4. 9096739
  5. 9096739
  6. 9096739
  7. 9096739
  8. 9096739
  9. 9096739
  10. 9096739
  11. 9096739
  12. 9096739
  13. 9096739
  14. 9096739
  15. 9096739
  16. 9096739
  17. 9096739
  18. 9096739
  19. 9096739
  20. 9096739
  21. 9096739
  22. 9096739
  23. 9096739
  24. 9096739
  25. 9096739
  26. 9096739
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9096739
  • Stock #: FN507255
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB5FN507255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Met CC
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 293,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit DX
 179,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX LIMI...
 85,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory