2015 Dodge Journey

$9,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9470538

9470538 Stock #: FT558980

FT558980 VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT558980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.