2015 Dodge Journey

199,000 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

SXT FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9470538
  • Stock #: FT558980
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8FT558980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER THIRD ROW SEATING - EXTRA RIMS 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Windows  • Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

