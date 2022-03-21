Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8689889
  • Stock #: FGA48067
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F87FGA48067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER-PAN ROOF-HEADREST DVD-BACK UP CAM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Quad Seating
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
MOONROOF
dvd player
Push Button Start
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Fold Down Rear Seat
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

