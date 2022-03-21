$24,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
153,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8689889
- Stock #: FGA48067
- VIN: 1FM5K8F87FGA48067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED LEATHER-PAN ROOF-HEADREST DVD-BACK UP CAM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Quad Seating
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
MOONROOF
dvd player
Push Button Start
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Electrochromic Ext Rearview Mirror
Telematic Systems
Fold Down Rear Seat
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
