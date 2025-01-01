Menu
<p>ALLOYS - SUNROOF - CLEAN CARFAX Unleash the Adventure with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited! Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined luxury with this pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Powered by a robust 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this SUV is ready to take you on any journey, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails. Step inside and experience the sophistication of premium leather-trimmed seats, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and advanced safety features designed to keep you and your passengers secure. With its sleek design and impressive performance, the Jeep Cherokee Limited offers a driving experience that's second to none. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today and take the wheel of this exceptional SUV. Adventure awaits!</p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

174,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

13115981

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS4FW613372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOYS - SUNROOF - CLEAN CARFAX Unleash the Adventure with the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited! Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and refined luxury with this pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited. Powered by a robust 3.2L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this SUV is ready to take you on any journey, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails. Step inside and experience the sophistication of premium leather-trimmed seats, a state-of-the-art infotainment system, and advanced safety features designed to keep you and your passengers secure. With its sleek design and impressive performance, the Jeep Cherokee Limited offers a driving experience that's second to none. Visit Patterson Auto Sales today and take the wheel of this exceptional SUV. Adventure awaits!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Remote_Auto_Starter
Heated_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$10,995

