$16,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4X4
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8284248
- Stock #: FW567551
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS3FW567551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - TOUCHSCREEN - 4WD
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
MOONROOF
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Fold Down Rear Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
UConnect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0