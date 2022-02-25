Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Limited 4X4

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8284248
  • Stock #: FW567551
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS3FW567551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - TOUCHSCREEN - 4WD

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
remote auto starter
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
MOONROOF
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Captains Chairs
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Fold Down Rear Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Second Row Side Airbag
UConnect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

