2015 Jeep Compass

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

High Altitude

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9218074
  Stock #: FD381345
  VIN: 1C4NJDAB2FD381345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FD381345
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS-SUNROOF-AWD-4CYL

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Air Conditioning &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 244,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 181,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Compass Hi...
 112,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

