SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with the 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring, now available at your local Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is the perfect combination of luxury and power, featuring leather seating for ultimate comfort and a 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine for a smooth and efficient ride. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your driving experience. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring for a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!

2015 Mazda CX-5

142,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

Touring FWD

2015 Mazda CX-5

Touring FWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY5F0521366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Gray Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA

Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with the 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring, now available at your local Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem is the perfect combination of luxury and power, featuring leather seating for ultimate comfort and a 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine for a smooth and efficient ride. Don't miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your driving experience. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2015 Mazda CX-5 Touring for a test drive. Your next adventure awaits!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mazda CX-5