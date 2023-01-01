Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

s Grand Touring

Location

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10086525
  • Stock #: 38F1241764
  • VIN: JM1BM1W38F1241764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GT LEATHER SUNROOF HEADS UP DISPLAY POWER SEAT Looking for a pre-owned vehicle with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than the 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 S Grand Touring! With a 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you'll have plenty of power to get you to your destination. Enjoy the luxury of leather seating and the convenience of all the features this car has to offer. Come to Patterson Auto Sales and take this one-of-a-kind car for a test drive today!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Air Conditioning &n...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

