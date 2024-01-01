Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AUTO-CRUISE-GOOD ON GAS-WE FINANCE Get ready to hit the road in style with this pre-owned 2015 Nissan Micra from our dealership! With its sleek design and powerful 1.6 engine, this car is sure to turn heads and provide a smooth ride. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and affordable vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take this Nissan Micra for a test drive. Hurry, it won't last long!</p>

2015 Nissan Micra

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11682031
  2. 11682031
  3. 11682031
  4. 11682031
  5. 11682031
  6. 11682031
  7. 11682031
  8. 11682031
  9. 11682031
  10. 11682031
  11. 11682031
  12. 11682031
  13. 11682031
  14. 11682031
  15. 11682031
  16. 11682031
  17. 11682031
  18. 11682031
  19. 11682031
  20. 11682031
  21. 11682031
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP9FL231849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO-CRUISE-GOOD ON GAS-WE FINANCE Get ready to hit the road in style with this pre-owned 2015 Nissan Micra from our dealership! With its sleek design and powerful 1.6 engine, this car is sure to turn heads and provide a smooth ride. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and affordable vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take this Nissan Micra for a test drive. Hurry, it won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring for sale in Madoc, ON
2018 Mazda CX-3 Touring 200,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500 HD for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 201,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 154,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra