HEATED LEATHER SEATS-NAV-7 PASSENGER-SUNROOF Attention all Canadian drivers! Are you in the market for a reliable and luxurious SUV? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD, available at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty is the perfect combination of style and performance. With its sleek leather seating, you'll be riding in comfort and style on all your adventures. And with a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll have all the power you need to conquer any road or weather condition.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

153,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MMXFC693102

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC693102
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

HEATED LEATHER SEATS-NAV-7 PASSENGER-SUNROOF Attention all Canadian drivers! Are you in the market for a reliable and luxurious SUV? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD, available at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty is the perfect combination of style and performance. With its sleek leather seating, you'll be riding in comfort and style on all your adventures. And with a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll have all the power you need to conquer any road or weather condition. Don't wait any longer, come to our dealership and take this Nissan Pathfinder for a test drive today. Trust us, you won't want to miss out on this incredible deal. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales now!

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Second Row Heated Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Quad Seating

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Nissan Pathfinder