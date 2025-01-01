Menu
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - AWD - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and reliability with the 2015 Nissan Rogue S AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, featuring a robust 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both power and efficiency. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path trails, the Rogue's all-wheel drive ensures you conquer any terrain with confidence. Spacious, versatile, and equipped with modern amenities, this SUV is your ideal companion for any adventure. Visit us today and drive home the Nissan Rogue S AWD that perfectly fits your lifestyle.</p>

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
159,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3FC891773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 891773
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
AUX_Output
AM_FM_radio
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Navigation_Aid
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Rogue