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DEALER SERVICED - GOOD ON GAS - 2.5L FWD Discover reliability and style with the 2015 Toyota Camry SE at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned sedan features a powerful yet efficient 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. Enjoy sporty design, comfortable seating, and advanced safety features, all in a vehicle known for its lasting value. Take the wheel of confidencevisit us today and experience the Camry difference.

2015 Toyota Camry

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14142208

2015 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
118,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK5FU093732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER SERVICED - GOOD ON GAS - 2.5L FWD Discover reliability and style with the 2015 Toyota Camry SE at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned sedan features a powerful yet efficient 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. Enjoy sporty design, comfortable seating, and advanced safety features, all in a vehicle known for its lasting value. Take the wheel of confidencevisit us today and experience the Camry difference.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
backup_camera
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
First_Aid_Kit
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
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613-473-XXXX

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613-473-4000

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Toyota Camry