$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
SE
2015 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmic Gray Mica
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DEALER SERVICED - GOOD ON GAS - 2.5L FWD Discover reliability and style with the 2015 Toyota Camry SE at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned sedan features a powerful yet efficient 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering a smooth ride and impressive fuel economy. Enjoy sporty design, comfortable seating, and advanced safety features, all in a vehicle known for its lasting value. Take the wheel of confidencevisit us today and experience the Camry difference.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-473-4000