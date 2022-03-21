Menu
2015 Volkswagen GTI

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2015 Volkswagen GTI

2015 Volkswagen GTI

2015 Volkswagen GTI

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8689886
  Stock #: FM017763
  VIN: 3VW5T7AU0FM017763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6 SPEED-LOWERED-EXHAUST-SUNROOF-HEATED SEATS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Rain Sensing Wipers
Push Button Start
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Telematic Systems
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

