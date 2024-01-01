Menu
<p>V6 SUPERCHARGED - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AWD</p><p>Unleash the thrill of driving with the 2016 Audi A7 AWD Quattro, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned masterpiece combines luxury and performance in one stunning package. Experience the power of a 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED engine that delivers exhilarating performance on every journey. Slide into the sumptuous leather seating and feel the embrace of true elegance. With Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, you'll conquer any road with confidence and style. Don't miss your chance to own this blend of sophistication and power. Visit us today and drive home your dream car!</p>

2016 Audi A7

235,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A7

AWD Quattro

2016 Audi A7

AWD Quattro

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAU3GAFC8GN189765

  • Exterior Colour Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

V6 SUPERCHARGED - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AWD

Unleash the thrill of driving with the 2016 Audi A7 AWD Quattro, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned masterpiece combines luxury and performance in one stunning package. Experience the power of a 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED engine that delivers exhilarating performance on every journey. Slide into the sumptuous leather seating and feel the embrace of true elegance. With Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, you'll conquer any road with confidence and style. Don't miss your chance to own this blend of sophistication and power. Visit us today and drive home your dream car!

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Audi A7