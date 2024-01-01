Menu
<p>LEATHER HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - WE FINANCE</p><p>Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus Quattro. This luxurious SUV is equipped with leather seating, providing the ultimate comfort for your daily commute or long road trips. And with its powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you'll experience a smooth and efficient ride every time. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive today and experience the Audi difference for yourself!</p>

2016 Audi Q5

144,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Plus Quattro

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1L2AFP4GA010191

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

LEATHER HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - WE FINANCE

Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Premium Plus Quattro. This luxurious SUV is equipped with leather seating, providing the ultimate comfort for your daily commute or long road trips. And with its powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, you'll experience a smooth and efficient ride every time. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive today and experience the Audi difference for yourself!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Hands Free Phone
Front Power Memory Seat
Telematic Systems
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Second Row Side Airbag
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

2016 Audi Q5