Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TONNEAU COVER - V6 POWER - NO ACCIDENTS Unleash the power of adventure with the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned beast is equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V GAS engine, ready to conquer any terrain you throw its way. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the Colorado delivers unmatched performance and reliability. Step inside and experience a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. With its spacious interior and advanced features, every journey becomes an enjoyable ride. Plus, with its proven track record and exceptional build quality, this truck is a smart investment for those who demand more from their vehicles. Don't miss out on the chance to own this versatile and powerful pickup. Visit us today to take the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado for a test drive and see why it's the perfect companion for all your adventures. Your next great drive starts here!</p>

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12493321

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 12493321
  2. 12493321
  3. 12493321
  4. 12493321
  5. 12493321
  6. 12493321
  7. 12493321
  8. 12493321
  9. 12493321
  10. 12493321
  11. 12493321
  12. 12493321
  13. 12493321
  14. 12493321
  15. 12493321
  16. 12493321
  17. 12493321
  18. 12493321
  19. 12493321
  20. 12493321
  21. 12493321
  22. 12493321
  23. 12493321
  24. 12493321
  25. 12493321
  26. 12493321
  27. 12493321
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTCE31G1161228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TONNEAU COVER - V6 POWER - NO ACCIDENTS Unleash the power of adventure with the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned beast is equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V GAS engine, ready to conquer any terrain you throw its way. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the Colorado delivers unmatched performance and reliability. Step inside and experience a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. With its spacious interior and advanced features, every journey becomes an enjoyable ride. Plus, with its proven track record and exceptional build quality, this truck is a smart investment for those who demand more from their vehicles. Don't miss out on the chance to own this versatile and powerful pickup. Visit us today to take the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado for a test drive and see why it's the perfect companion for all your adventures. Your next great drive starts here!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Voice_Recognition
Navigation_Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 123,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Long Box for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Long Box 148,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude for sale in Madoc, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 199,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Chevrolet Colorado