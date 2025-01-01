$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TONNEAU COVER - V6 POWER - NO ACCIDENTS Unleash the power of adventure with the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned beast is equipped with a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V GAS engine, ready to conquer any terrain you throw its way. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, the Colorado delivers unmatched performance and reliability. Step inside and experience a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort. With its spacious interior and advanced features, every journey becomes an enjoyable ride. Plus, with its proven track record and exceptional build quality, this truck is a smart investment for those who demand more from their vehicles. Don't miss out on the chance to own this versatile and powerful pickup. Visit us today to take the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado for a test drive and see why it's the perfect companion for all your adventures. Your next great drive starts here!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000