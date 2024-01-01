$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Used
43,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR360163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio
