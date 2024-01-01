Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

43,000 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11700067
  2. 11700067
  3. 11700067
  4. 11700067
  5. 11700067
  6. 11700067
  7. 11700067
  8. 11700067
  9. 11700067
  10. 11700067
  11. 11700067
  12. 11700067
  13. 11700067
  14. 11700067
  15. 11700067
  16. 11700067
  17. 11700067
  18. 11700067
  19. 11700067
  20. 11700067
  21. 11700067
  22. 11700067
  23. 11700067
  24. 11700067
  25. 11700067
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR360163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2010 Ford Focus SE 2.0L for sale in Madoc, ON
2010 Ford Focus SE 2.0L 191,000 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 43,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 153,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan