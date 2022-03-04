$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8485050
- Stock #: R144867
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR144867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BASIC OPTIONS BENCH SEAT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0