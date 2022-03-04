Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8485050
  2. 8485050
  3. 8485050
  4. 8485050
  5. 8485050
  6. 8485050
  7. 8485050
  8. 8485050
  9. 8485050
  10. 8485050
  11. 8485050
  12. 8485050
  13. 8485050
  14. 8485050
  15. 8485050
  16. 8485050
  17. 8485050
  18. 8485050
  19. 8485050
  20. 8485050
  21. 8485050
  22. 8485050
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8485050
  • Stock #: R144867
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR144867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BASIC OPTIONS BENCH SEAT 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 148,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 195,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru XV Cross...
 175,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory