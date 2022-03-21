Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8814152
  Stock #: R376763
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2GR376763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

QUAD SEATING-REAR AIR-WE FINANCE!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

