$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Plus
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9055288
- Stock #: G4GR195440
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR195440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY WELL KEPT-BASIC OPTIONS BENCH SEATPrices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Cruise Control *Used Vehicle
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0