2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9055288
  Stock #: G4GR195440
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR195440

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY WELL KEPT-BASIC OPTIONS BENCH SEAT 

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Cruise Control   *Used Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

