$12,995+ tax & licensing
613-473-4000
2016 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$12,995
- Listing ID: 10143015
- Stock #: GT180227
- VIN: 3C4PDDFGXGT180227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - R/T
Are you looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than the 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. This pre-owned vehicle is a great choice for anyone looking for a smooth ride and a luxurious interior. With its 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll have the power and performance you need. Plus, you'll love the leather seating and other great features. Don't wait, head to Patterson Auto Sales today and take a test drive.Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
