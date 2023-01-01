Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Journey

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 10143015
  2. 10143015
  3. 10143015
  4. 10143015
  5. 10143015
  6. 10143015
  7. 10143015
  8. 10143015
  9. 10143015
  10. 10143015
  11. 10143015
  12. 10143015
  13. 10143015
  14. 10143015
  15. 10143015
  16. 10143015
  17. 10143015
  18. 10143015
  19. 10143015
  20. 10143015
  21. 10143015
  22. 10143015
  23. 10143015
  24. 10143015
  25. 10143015
  26. 10143015
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10143015
  • Stock #: GT180227
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXGT180227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER - HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - R/T

Are you looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than the 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD. This pre-owned vehicle is a great choice for anyone looking for a smooth ride and a luxurious interior. With its 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, you'll have the power and performance you need. Plus, you'll love the leather seating and other great features. Don't wait, head to Patterson Auto Sales today and take a test drive.

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Seat  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry &nbs...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Journey R...
 199,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2004 GMC Sierra 2500...
 151,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 228,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory