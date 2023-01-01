Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Plus

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Plus

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9640978
  Stock #: GT167957
  VIN: 3C4PDDGG6GT167957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL - 7 PASSENGER

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

• Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&...

