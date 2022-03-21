Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8695220
  Stock #: GA80160
  VIN: 1FM5K8D88GGA80160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER HEATED SEATS-DUAL SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Front Cooled Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

