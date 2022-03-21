$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8695220
- Stock #: GA80160
- VIN: 1FM5K8D88GGA80160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER HEATED SEATS-DUAL SUNROOF-BACK UP CAM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Skid plate
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Front Cooled Seat
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0