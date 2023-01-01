$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250
SD XLT
- Listing ID: 10423479
- Stock #: EC92063
- VIN: 1FTBF2BT2GEC92063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TOW PACKAGE-6.7L DIESEL-RARE FIND! PLOW HARNESS Are you in the market for a reliable pre-owned truck? Look no further than the 2016 Ford F-250 SD XLT. This workhorse is powered by a 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, providing all the power you need to get the job done. With its comfortable interior and modern features, this truck is the perfect choice for your next work vehicle. Get it now at Patterson Auto Sales!Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.
