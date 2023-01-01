Menu
2016 Ford F-250

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

$29,995
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT

2016 Ford F-250

SD XLT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10423479
  • Stock #: EC92063
  • VIN: 1FTBF2BT2GEC92063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOW PACKAGE-6.7L DIESEL-RARE FIND! PLOW HARNESS  Are you in the market for a reliable pre-owned truck? Look no further than the 2016 Ford F-250 SD XLT. This workhorse is powered by a 6.7L V8 OHV 16V DIESEL engine, providing all the power you need to get the job done. With its comfortable interior and modern features, this truck is the perfect choice for your next work vehicle. Get it now at Patterson Auto Sales!

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nbs...

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

