<p>LEATHER HEATED SEATS-V6-BACK UP CAM-NAV-TOW PKG Attention all truck lovers! Get ready to rev up your engines with our latest addition at Patterson Auto Sales - the 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Short Box! This pre-owned beauty is ready to hit the road and turn heads with its sleek design and powerful performance. Step inside and experience the ultimate comfort with its luxurious leather seating. Whether you're driving to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this truck will make every journey a comfortable one. Under the hood, you'll find a mighty 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine, ready to take on any terrain with ease. From city streets to rugged off-road trails, this truck is built to handle it all. Don't wait any longer - come down to Patterson Auto Sales and take this 2016 GMC Canyon SLT Short Box for a test drive today. Trust us, you won't want to leave without it!</p>

2016 GMC Canyon

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

SLT Short Box

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
203,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6DE3XG1108640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website
