<p>8 PASSENGER - 4WD - DVD PLAYER - LEATHER&nbsp;</p><p>Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with the 2016 Honda Pilot from Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beauty is the perfect combination of luxury and power. With its sleek leather seating and 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine, you'll feel like royalty behind the wheel. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive and experience the smooth ride of the 2016 Honda Pilot today!</p>

2016 Honda Pilot

Details

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD

2016 Honda Pilot

EX-L 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H88GB508713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Forest Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER - 4WD - DVD PLAYER - LEATHER 

Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with the 2016 Honda Pilot from Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beauty is the perfect combination of luxury and power. With its sleek leather seating and 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine, you'll feel like royalty behind the wheel. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive and experience the smooth ride of the 2016 Honda Pilot today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

