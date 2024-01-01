$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Forest Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
8 PASSENGER - 4WD - DVD PLAYER - LEATHER
Attention all SUV lovers! Get ready to hit the road in style with the 2016 Honda Pilot from Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beauty is the perfect combination of luxury and power. With its sleek leather seating and 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine, you'll feel like royalty behind the wheel. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take a test drive and experience the smooth ride of the 2016 Honda Pilot today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
