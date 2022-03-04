$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8609393
- Stock #: 6GD721808
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD721808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS AWD 4CYL
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
