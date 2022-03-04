Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Compass

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8609393
  2. 8609393
  3. 8609393
  4. 8609393
  5. 8609393
  6. 8609393
  7. 8609393
  8. 8609393
  9. 8609393
  10. 8609393
  11. 8609393
  12. 8609393
  13. 8609393
  14. 8609393
  15. 8609393
  16. 8609393
  17. 8609393
  18. 8609393
  19. 8609393
  20. 8609393
  21. 8609393
  22. 8609393
  23. 8609393
  24. 8609393
  25. 8609393
  26. 8609393
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8609393
  • Stock #: 6GD721808
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB6GD721808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6GD721808
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS AWD 4CYL

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Sunroof
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 Xle...
 153,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic DX
 107,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory