2016 Jeep Patriot

210,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8800352
  • Stock #: GD755236
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB7GD755236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GD755236
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Sunroof
Bluetooth
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

