2016 Mazda CX-5

197,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Grand Touring AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY5G0834638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Mazda CX-5