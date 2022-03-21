$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester
Limited
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8794934
- Stock #: 2GH512935
- VIN: JF2SJCCC2GH512935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
POWER HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HANDS FREE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0