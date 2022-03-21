Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

Limited

2016 Subaru Forester

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8794934
  Stock #: 2GH512935
  VIN: JF2SJCCC2GH512935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2GH512935
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM-HANDS FREE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

